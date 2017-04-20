A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The oil price is stable this morning after getting smashed Wednesday. The catalyst for the sell-off was the weekly U.S. Department of Energy report on inventory levels that showed that while crude stocks were lower, gasoline inventories showed a surprising build. At least to me, the gasoline numbers didn’t warrant the severity of the sell-off which indicates oil markets are a bit twitchy.

Report Typo/Error