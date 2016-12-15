Canadian stocks are “well-positioned” to adapt to shifting global themes in 2017, including a rebound in commodity prices and the impact of a Donald Trump presidency south of the board, according to RBC Dominion Securities analysts.
In fact, eight TSX-listed stocks were named in its Top 30 Global Ideas for 2017, released Wednesday.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Suncor Energy Inc$43.57+0.34(+0.79%)
- National Bank of Canada$55.00+0.20(+0.36%)
- TransCanada Corp$60.34+0.08(+0.13%)
- Magna International Inc$60.15+0.96(+1.62%)
- Alimentation Couche Tard Inc$63.13+0.83(+1.33%)
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc$44.55+0.53(+1.20%)
- Air Canada$14.37+0.44(+3.16%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$32.50+0.10(+0.31%)
- TransCanada Corp$45.01-0.35(-0.77%)
- Dow Chemical Co$58.42+0.76(+1.32%)
- Netflix Inc$127.26+3.82(+3.09%)
- MasterCard Inc$105.65+2.37(+2.29%)
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc$33.24+0.09(+0.27%)
- Broadcom Ltd$180.53+2.91(+1.64%)
- Newell Brands Inc$46.35-0.29(-0.62%)
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc$116.02+1.82(+1.59%)
- Waste Connections Inc$103.55+1.47(+1.44%)
- Magna International Inc$44.88+0.35(+0.79%)
- Whirlpool Corp$175.60-0.39(-0.22%)
- Waste Connections Inc$77.19+0.23(+0.31%)
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc$24.20+0.10(+0.41%)
- Eni SpA$30.98-0.08(-0.26%)
- Roper Technologies Inc$186.51-0.15(-0.08%)
- Noble Energy Inc$40.89+0.10(+0.25%)
- ServiceNow Inc$79.99+1.04(+1.32%)
- Air Lease Corp$35.03-0.15(-0.41%)
- Aramark$36.32+0.02(+0.07%)
- Updated December 15 11:45 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.