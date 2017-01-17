Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

There’s a lot to live up to in U.S. earnings season nobody seems worried about Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Lu Wang

Bloomberg News

Published

Last updated

To say that hopes are high heading into fourth-quarter earnings season would be an understatement.

The results about to be unleashed on the world are billed as the ones that confirm the end of the U.S. profit recession. This time around analysts have barely bothered with their ritual of cutting estimates in the weeks before companies disclose results. At 11.5, the COBE Volatility Index is at its lowest level for any earnings season since 2007.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular