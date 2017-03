A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Michael Batnick, director of research at Ritholtz Wealth Management, provided a timely update on the investor cliché that markets "always climb a wall of worry."

Mr. Batnick annotates a chart of the S&P 500 rally with every period when it looked like a good time to flee equities and go to 100-per-cent cash – except the rally always continued,

