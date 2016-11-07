Markets will almost certainly be volatile in the days after the U.S. election, but most investors should just sit it out, and wait for relative calm.
There could, however, be profitable exceptions to this general rule – companies that were attractive anyway that become available at more attractive prices. The most likely source of these opportunities is the health care sector in the event of a Hillary Clinton victory.Report Typo/Error
