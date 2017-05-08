Even in its diminished state, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. is still by far the largest company in the thinly populated health-care sector of the S&P/TSX composite index, which is the only sector tracking toward an earnings decline in an otherwise stellar earnings season.

Valeant could single-handedly swing that sector to a gain with a big earnings beat before the bell on Tuesday. Unfortunately, analysts are expecting a 32-per-cent decline in the company’s earnings from the previous year.

