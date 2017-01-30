Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

These indicators show something has to give for investors Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The historical relationships between investor sentiment, risk and uncertainty have broken down and while this doesn’t necessarily mean things will end badly for investors, something has to give.

Citi credit products strategist Matt King is astounded that markets held up as well as they did in 2016 despite political upheaval. In his Global Credit Outlook 2017, Mr. King noted that the highest risk segments of global markets – including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), high yield corporate debt and commodities – outperformed despite two major political shocks, Brexit and the outcome of the U.S. election.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular