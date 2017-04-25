Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

These stocks are poised to see action Wednesday Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

If you like to hear what executives have to say about their underlying operations, you’ll want to keep tabs on several news-making businesses that are delivering their first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Cenovus Energy Inc., which announced last month a controversial $17.7-billion deal to acquire most of ConocoPhillips’ Canadian oil sands operations, is likely going to shed some additional light on the acquisition.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

A look at Newfoundland’s massive Hebron oil platform (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories