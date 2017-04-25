If you like to hear what executives have to say about their underlying operations, you’ll want to keep tabs on several news-making businesses that are delivering their first-quarter results on Wednesday.
Cenovus Energy Inc., which announced last month a controversial $17.7-billion deal to acquire most of ConocoPhillips’ Canadian oil sands operations, is likely going to shed some additional light on the acquisition.Report Typo/Error
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- Suncor Energy Inc$31.15+0.46(+1.50%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$42.22+0.81(+1.96%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$14.26+0.11(+0.78%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$10.51+0.05(+0.48%)
- Canfor Corp$19.61+1.43(+7.87%)
- Canfor Pulp Products Inc$11.74-0.18(-1.51%)
- Restaurant Brands International Inc$79.35+1.57(+2.02%)
- Restaurant Brands International Inc$58.47+0.85(+1.48%)
- Bce Inc$61.67+0.25(+0.41%)
- Bce Inc$45.460.00(0.00%)
- Boeing Co$183.51+1.45(+0.80%)
- PepsiCo Inc$114.16-0.16(-0.14%)
- Procter & Gamble Co$90.00+0.45(+0.50%)
- Twitter Inc$14.66-0.05(-0.34%)
- Updated April 25 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.