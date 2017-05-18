Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

These stocks are set for big moves Friday Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Darcy Keith

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Shareholders in Gap Inc. may have an extra reason to celebrate this long weekend: the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings after the bell Thursday, setting up the stock for an end-of-week rally.

The largest U.S. apparel-focused retailer reported profit of 36 cents a share, well exceeding the 29 cents expected by analysts, amid signs its turnaround plan may be taking hold thanks to a strong performance at Old Navy. Comparable-store sales rose 2 per cent in the quarter, compared with a drop of 5 per cent in the same period last year. Analysts had forecast a decline of 0.2 per cent. The shares rose as much as 8 per cent in postmarket trading. The stock had gained 3.3 per cent this year through Thursday’s close.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Darcy Keith on Twitter: @eyeonequities

Also on The Globe and Mail

Inside the Market: What investors should know when it comes to changes to NAFTA (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories