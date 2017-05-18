Shareholders in Gap Inc. may have an extra reason to celebrate this long weekend: the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings after the bell Thursday, setting up the stock for an end-of-week rally.

The largest U.S. apparel-focused retailer reported profit of 36 cents a share, well exceeding the 29 cents expected by analysts, amid signs its turnaround plan may be taking hold thanks to a strong performance at Old Navy. Comparable-store sales rose 2 per cent in the quarter, compared with a drop of 5 per cent in the same period last year. Analysts had forecast a decline of 0.2 per cent. The shares rose as much as 8 per cent in postmarket trading. The stock had gained 3.3 per cent this year through Thursday’s close.

