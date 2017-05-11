The earnings calendar is a little thinner on Friday but there are some notable names releasing results before the bell. Among them: Power Corp. of Canada, which is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of 67.3 cents, representing a 64-per-cent rise from a year ago.

The biggest real estate investment trust in this country, RioCan REIT, will also reveal its latest quarter. The Street is looking for funds from operations to rise 0.6 per cent from a year earlier to $1.69 a share, on revenue of $1.17-billion. Those betting on a jump in their unit price Friday can take comfort in the fact the REIT has beaten earnings expectations in seven of the past eight quarters.

