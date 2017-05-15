The U.S. retail sector, which is stumbling through an otherwise outstanding earnings season, will be the focus of Tuesday-morning trading, with some big-name retail earnings due before the opening bell.
First-quarter financial results are expected from Home Depot Inc., Winners and Home Sense parent TJX Companies Inc., and Staples Inc.Report Typo/Error
Follow @tshufelton Twitter:
- Urban Outfitters Inc$20.95-0.66(-3.05%)
- Home Depot Inc$157.33+0.41(+0.26%)
- Nordstrom Inc$41.40+0.20(+0.49%)
- Staples Inc$9.32+0.07(+0.76%)
- TJX Companies Inc$76.90-0.41(-0.53%)
- Macy's Inc$23.21-0.40(-1.69%)
- Avigilon Corp$15.39+0.01(+0.07%)
- Updated May 15 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.