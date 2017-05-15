Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

The U.S. retail sector, which is stumbling through an otherwise outstanding earnings season, will be the focus of Tuesday-morning trading, with some big-name retail earnings due before the opening bell.

First-quarter financial results are expected from Home Depot Inc., Winners and Home Sense parent TJX Companies Inc., and Staples Inc.

