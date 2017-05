It was up to Sun Life Financial Inc. to salvage the earnings season for the Canadian life insurers. But it was not to be.

Sun Life’s first-quarter adjusted earnings, which the company released after the close of trading on Tuesday, amounted to 93 cents a share, failing to meet the Street’s forecast of 99 cents. The company’s quarterly dividend increase of 1.5 cents a common share also fell short of the expected 2-cent hike.

