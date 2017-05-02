Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

These stocks are set to see major action Wednesday Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

It took 12 years for Loblaw Cos. Ltd.’s stock to ring in a new record high closing price. Just how long until the next one will depend, for starters, on the company’s first-quarter earnings, which are due to be released before the bell on Wednesday.

Last week, Loblaw shares broke through its previous peak of $76.34 set in April, 2005.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

Leaving money to a secret beneficiary (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories