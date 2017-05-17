Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Berman

Cisco Systems Inc. added to the stock market gloom when it reported a disappointing outlook with its fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday evening.

The shares fell more than 7 per cent in after-market activity, following a day in which markets worldwide tumbled sharply over concerns that President Donald Trump’s ambitious legislative agenda is now looking increasingly difficult to achieve.

