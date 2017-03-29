The approaching end of the first quarter of 2017 is a good time to identify stocks with the greatest increase in profit expectations. There are currently eight S&P/TSX composite stocks companies representing both rapidly improving earnings outlooks and attractive valuation levels.
The search for TSX stocks with the fastest-improving profit outlook began by ranking all benchmark stocks by percentage change in 2017 earnings estimates. To assess valuations, I tossed out all companies with trailing and forward price earnings ratios above the S&P/TSX composite average.
Report Typo/Error
|Company
|Symbol
|3M Chg. In EPS Estimates %
|3M Chg. In EPS Estimates $
|P/E Ratio TTM
|Fwd. P/E Ratio
|Lucara Diamond Corp.
|LUC-T
|260.0
|0.07
|11.8
|8.9
|West Fraser Timber Co Ltd.
|WFT-T
|72.0
|0.57
|13.8
|10.5
|Just Energy Group Inc.
|JE-T
|69.2
|0.14
|10.8
|10.9
|Interfor Corp.
|IFP-T
|59.4
|0.10
|18.8
|13.3
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.
|LIF-T
|36.8
|0.17
|15.2
|7.5
|Amaya Inc.
|AYA-T
|26.3
|0.11
|18.7
|8.3
|Canfor Corp.
|CFP-T
|25.9
|0.09
|15.9
|15.4
|Westshore Terminals Investment
|WTE-T
|21.9
|0.10
|13.8
|14.1
|S&P/TSX composite index
|21.2
|n/a
|22.5
|17.0
Source: Scott Barlow/Bloomberg
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB
More Related to this Story