Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The approaching end of the first quarter of 2017 is a good time to identify stocks with the greatest increase in profit expectations. There are currently eight S&P/TSX composite stocks companies representing both rapidly improving earnings outlooks and attractive valuation levels.

The search for TSX stocks with the fastest-improving profit outlook began by ranking all benchmark stocks by percentage change in 2017 earnings estimates. To assess valuations, I tossed out all companies with trailing and forward price earnings ratios above the S&P/TSX composite average.

CompanySymbol3M Chg. In EPS Estimates %3M Chg. In EPS Estimates $P/E Ratio TTMFwd. P/E Ratio
Lucara Diamond Corp.LUC-T260.00.0711.88.9
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd.WFT-T72.00.5713.810.5
Just Energy Group Inc.JE-T69.20.1410.810.9
Interfor Corp.IFP-T59.40.1018.813.3
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.LIF-T36.80.1715.27.5
Amaya Inc.AYA-T26.30.1118.78.3
Canfor Corp.CFP-T25.90.0915.915.4
Westshore Terminals InvestmentWTE-T21.90.1013.814.1
S&P/TSX composite index21.2n/a22.517.0

Source: Scott Barlow; Bloomberg

