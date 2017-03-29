The approaching end of the first quarter of 2017 is a good time to identify stocks with the greatest increase in profit expectations. There are currently eight S&P/TSX composite stocks companies representing both rapidly improving earnings outlooks and attractive valuation levels.

The search for TSX stocks with the fastest-improving profit outlook began by ranking all benchmark stocks by percentage change in 2017 earnings estimates. To assess valuations, I tossed out all companies with trailing and forward price earnings ratios above the S&P/TSX composite average.