U.S. regional banks have stepped up to the earnings plate with first-quarter results that beat expectations, providing some justification for the sector’s strong rally in recent months.
These smaller financial players have been embraced by investors, following a trifecta of stronger economic growth, rising interest rates (which can make loans more profitable for banks) and the possibility of relaxed financial regulations.
