Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

These U.S. stocks could be big movers Friday Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

U.S. regional banks have stepped up to the earnings plate with first-quarter results that beat expectations, providing some justification for the sector’s strong rally in recent months.

These smaller financial players have been embraced by investors, following a trifecta of stronger economic growth, rising interest rates (which can make loans more profitable for banks) and the possibility of relaxed financial regulations.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories