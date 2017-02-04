The Trump honeymoon isn’t over yet as far as the stock markets are concerned. But investors are wavering amid concerns about where the new administration is heading. And CEOs are wondering how the President’s new policies are going to affect their businesses.

Last week was a prime example of how nervous everyone is right now. The Dow recorded double-digit losses on Monday and Tuesday after the announcement of the immigration and refugee ban prompted widespread protests and shook up the tech sector.

