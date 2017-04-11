On Monday, I reported on 15 securities with recent insider trading activity.
Today, the focus shifts to companies that insiders are selling.
Listed below are 13 companies that have experienced recent insider selling activities in the public market through their direct and indirect ownership positions.Report Typo/Error
- Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd$9.040.00(0.00%)
- Aurora Cannabis Inc$3.10-0.19(-5.78%)
- Canopy Growth Corp$10.53-0.34(-3.13%)
- Computer Modelling Group Ltd$10.81+0.17(+1.65%)
- Evertz Technologies Ltd$16.15-0.14(-0.86%)
- FirstService Corp$81.25-0.15(-0.18%)
- Great Canadian Gaming Corp$24.46-0.14(-0.57%)
- Guyana Goldfields Inc$7.72+0.22(+2.93%)
- KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS Inc$10.12-0.05(-0.49%)
- Nuvista Energy Ltd$6.64+0.03(+0.45%)
- Sandvine Corp$3.11+0.01(+0.32%)
- Shawcor Ltd$39.71+0.35(+0.90%)
- UEX Corp$0.33+0.01(+3.13%)
