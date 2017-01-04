The S&P/TSX composite index finished the year with a solid price return of 1.36 per cent in December.

So what actions were company insiders taking as the year 2016 came to a close? Let’s have a look back at the final trading weeks of 2016.

When looking at transaction activities by insiders, keep in mind, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Conversely, if insiders are selling shares, that may or may not be related to a stock’s perceived valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. Furthermore, an insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying or selling a company’s shares.

