Bonds are insurance against disaster in either the economy or the stock market, and bond ETFs are a good way to get bonds into your portfolio.
But in the eyes of one investing veteran, there’s a particular bond ETF that stands out for providing disaster insurance. It’s the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol TLT.Report Typo/Error
Follow @rcarrickon Twitter:
- Ishares Lehman 20 Year$121.12-0.55(-0.45%)
- Updated April 4 12:03 PM -4GMT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.