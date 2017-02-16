Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

This dividend stock is on the move as a bullish ‘golden cross’ emerges Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T) is the best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite financial sector index in the year to date.

The stock has experienced strong price momentum, rising over 10 per cent so far this year.

From a technical perspective, the stock chart for Genworth looks interesting. The share price recently exhibited a bullish “golden cross” pattern as well as a positive “inverse head and shoulders” pattern.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular