Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T) is the best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite financial sector index in the year to date.
The stock has experienced strong price momentum, rising over 10 per cent so far this year.
From a technical perspective, the stock chart for Genworth looks interesting. The share price recently exhibited a bullish “golden cross” pattern as well as a positive “inverse head and shoulders” pattern.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Genworth MI Canada Inc$37.18-0.42(-1.12%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,853.00+8.05(+0.05%)
- Updated February 16 12:46 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.