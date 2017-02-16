Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T) is the best performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite financial sector index in the year to date.

The stock has experienced strong price momentum, rising over 10 per cent so far this year.

From a technical perspective, the stock chart for Genworth looks interesting. The share price recently exhibited a bullish “golden cross” pattern as well as a positive “inverse head and shoulders” pattern.

Report Typo/Error