In an environment where top line growth is scarce and companies have to expand their sales by making acquisitions, this stock is a rarity – it has organic growth. The stock discussed below is Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T).

The company

Quebec-based Richelieu manufacturers and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products such as kitchen and bathroom cabinets and handles to more than 70,000 customers in the residential and commercial renovation industry.

