Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

This hardware stock shows impressive organic growth Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In an environment where top line growth is scarce and companies have to expand their sales by making acquisitions, this stock is a rarity – it has organic growth. The stock discussed below is Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T).

The company

Quebec-based Richelieu manufacturers and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products such as kitchen and bathroom cabinets and handles to more than 70,000 customers in the residential and commercial renovation industry.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

This ASF type is not supported at the moment
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog