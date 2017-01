A reader recently asked for some feedback on his approach to diversification. I give it a thumbs-down as a classic case of di-worsification.

It’s not that this person owns too many funds or stocks, which is the classic definition of di-worsification. Rather, the issue is that he has two investment advisers. Another person asked me this week whether multiple advisers makes sense, so I figure I should speak out. The answer is no.

