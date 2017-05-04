A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

A long long time ago, when hedge fund managers were bored, they used to manipulate the Hong Kong dollar. They’d short local bonds, then start selling the currency aggressively. Because of the currency peg with the U.S. dollar, Hong Kong officials would be forced to raise rates, providing the managers with a profit when they cover the bond shorts, and the manager would move on to something else.

