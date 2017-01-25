Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

This U.S. bank is already shining in a new economic climate Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Two of my recommended U.S. bank stocks released their year-end results last week.

One blew by analysts’ estimates with a year-over-year earnings gain of 24 per cent.

The other left investors deeply disappointed, posting a profit drop of 5.4 per cent from the year before.

Banks are expected to be among the main beneficiaries of the new era of rising interest rates, increased inflation, and deregulation that is expected under the Trump administration. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM-N), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is already starting to reap the benefits of the new climate.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular