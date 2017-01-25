Two of my recommended U.S. bank stocks released their year-end results last week.

One blew by analysts’ estimates with a year-over-year earnings gain of 24 per cent.

The other left investors deeply disappointed, posting a profit drop of 5.4 per cent from the year before.

Banks are expected to be among the main beneficiaries of the new era of rising interest rates, increased inflation, and deregulation that is expected under the Trump administration. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM-N), the largest U.S. bank by assets, is already starting to reap the benefits of the new climate.

