Canadians weren’t able to vote in the U.S. election but they can still register their feelings where it matters most – in their portfolios.

If, like me, you’re shaken by the prospect of Donald Trump in the Oval Office, you can trim your exposure to U.S. stocks.

Alternatively, if you see Mr. Trump as the second coming of Ronald Reagan, you can demonstrate your support by backing some of the sectors that Mr. Trump’s policies will favour.

