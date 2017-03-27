Stocks have hardly fallen into the bargain bin just yet. Canada’s benchmark S&P/TSX composite index has retreated about 3 per cent from its record high in February, while S&P 500 is down even less from its record high earlier this month.

The stock market rally is losing some of its fizz, and that has bargain hunters anticipating better buying opportunities ahead. But what should they consider?

One: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

My best investment decision was buying this stock about 10 years ago; my worst decision was selling half of my shares last year out of concern that my exposure to this one stock was too high.

Now, I’d like to fix that mistake and buy again if the stock gets caught up in a downturn.

Why? Management is savvy, with an impressive record of buying assets – such as global real estate and infrastructure – when they are cheap and out-of-favour.

Bruce Flatt, Brookfield’s chief executive officer, told shareholders late last year that he believed it was a good time to accumulate plain old cash in anticipation of a financial accident. If there is a downturn, Brookfield will be able to go shopping.

Two: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CIBC has been my top pick among Canadian big bank stocks in 2017, simply because it underperformed its peers in 2016. Evidence suggests that banks are good at closing these sorts of gaps.

But there is another reason to give it a closer look: A market correction could help CIBC complete a deal to acquire Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc.

The deal was announced last June, but its completion was delayed following a surge in U.S. regional bank stocks over the past several months. PrivateBancorp rose to a high above $58 (U.S.) earlier this year, well above the $47 a share that CIBC had agreed to pay.

The share price has since fallen more than 4 per cent, easing some concerns that CIBC will overpay with a higher bid, or walk away from the deal and lose out on an opportunity to expand into the United States. The more the shares slide, the better off CIBC will be. PrivateBancorp shareholders will vote on CIBC’s offer in early May.

Three: An S&P 500 ETF

Buying a low-cost index fund might not sound like a novel idea, but there are at least two reasons to put this approach on the launching pad.

First, for all the clever stock-picking ideas out there, an index is awfully difficult to beat over the longer-term – and the S&P 500 is arguably the world’s most difficult index to beat. If stocks are falling, chances are you’ll do no better than buying this basket.

There’s another reason the S&P 500 will look particularly attractive if the market corrects: It’s not the Dow Jones industrial average.

The blue-chip Dow, consisting of just 30 stocks and weighted by stock price, has been outgunning the broader S&P 500 this year because it has a much bigger weighting toward U.S. financials (Goldman Sachs Group Inc., in particular).

If markets fall, the Dow will likely be hit harder than the S&P 500, but the latter will be the better buying opportunity because of its superior diversification. Canadian investors can even buy an ETF that is hedged in Canadian dollars, eliminating the risk that the loonie will rise against the greenback.

Just because so many observers are now talking about the likelihood of a stock market correction doesn’t mean that the market is going to play along. But if it does, it pays to be prepared.

