A happy but overlooked investing story of the past year is the rebound in preferred shares.

The S&P/TSX preferred share index was up 18.4 per cent for the year to Jan. 13, a good start on erasing a few years of pure misery for the sector. The cumulative three-year loss for the index was 15.7 per cent, even after the rally of the past 12 months.

