My inbox is chock full of trade ideas this morning beginning with Merrill Lynch’s global strategy team reiterating the company’s bullish stance on biotechnology stocks,

“Biotech is currently trading at more than a 20% discount to the S&P 500 on forward P/E vs a nearly 30% premium historically. It trades at just 14x forward earnings, compared to large cap Pharma which trades at 16.0x, but has among the highest long-term growth potential of S&P 500 sectors and industries. With positioning at close to a seven-year low, and valuations near all-time lows, political and regulatory risks appear to be overly discounted, particularly as large cap Biotech may be less impacted by drug price scrutiny or a repeal/replace of the Affordable Care Act… highlight CELG and REGN."

