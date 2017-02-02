Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing its recent strong share price performance, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Fraser Phillips downgraded his rating for Cameco Corp. (CCO-T, CCJ-N).

In moving his rating to “sector perform” from “outperform,” Mr. Phillips also emphasized his belief that there is limited further upside to uranium prices in the near term as well Tokyo Electric Power’s decision to scrap its supply contract with the company.

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

