Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

EnerCare Inc. (ECI-T) has “solid” growth prospects across all its segments, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Mark Jarvi.

“In our view, each segment (home services, Service Experts (SE) and sub-metering) has a constructive growth outlook and we believe ECI could accelerate its capital deployment (increased rental growth and/or tuck-in acquisitions),” said Mr. Jarvi, following meetings with the company’s management for institutional marketing.

Report Typo/Error