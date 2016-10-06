Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
EnerCare Inc. (ECI-T) has “solid” growth prospects across all its segments, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Mark Jarvi.
“In our view, each segment (home services, Service Experts (SE) and sub-metering) has a constructive growth outlook and we believe ECI could accelerate its capital deployment (increased rental growth and/or tuck-in acquisitions),” said Mr. Jarvi, following meetings with the company’s management for institutional marketing.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Encana Corp$14.420.00(0.00%)
- Encana Corp$10.930.00(0.00%)
- EnerCare Inc$18.910.00(0.00%)
- Walt Disney Co$92.450.00(0.00%)
- Apple Inc$113.050.00(0.00%)
- CGI Group Inc$63.760.00(0.00%)
- Open Text Corp$85.580.00(0.00%)
- Open Text Corp$64.970.00(0.00%)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co$67.690.00(0.00%)
- Spin Master Corp$32.100.00(0.00%)
- Tesla Motors Inc$208.460.00(0.00%)
- Morgan Stanley$32.560.00(0.00%)
- SolarCity Corp$20.050.00(0.00%)
- BorgWarner Inc$36.300.00(0.00%)
- Lear Corp$124.460.00(0.00%)
- Updated October 5 8:58 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.