The recent decline in the unit price for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR.UN-T) presents an attractive entry point for investors, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Heather Kirk.

Noting CAP REIT’s stock has declined 13 per cent in the last three months in comparison to a 4.29-per-cent drop for the S&P TSX Capped REIT Index, she upgraded her rating for it to “outperform” from “market perform.”

