The uncertainty surrounding the softwood lumber dispute “trumps” solid fundamentals and is likely to continue to weigh on Canadian forest stocks, said Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff.

“Another 6 to 12 months of trade dispute uncertainty – Lumber V (a reference to the 5th major softwood lumber trade dispute in the past 35 years) is expected imminently with the U.S. launching an investigation of Canadian lumber exports,” said Mr. Swetishoff. “While some investors have considered this to be a tradeable event, Canadian lumber stock reactions have been fairly muted as we expect the Department of Commerce action is widely anticipated by the market. Despite solid fundamentals, trade dispute uncertainty has pressured lumber share values all year. The key question facing the stocks now is ‘when does the uncertainty abate’? Unfortunately, the trade investigation process tends to be bureaucratic and plodding. Preliminary countervailing duty (CVD) rates are not expected until late 1Q17 (at which time cash deposits will be collected on the value of lumber shipped from Canada to the USA). We highlight that having to put up cash (instead of bonds) is different this time around – which could put extra pressure on Canadian lumber exporters in a weaker financial position.

