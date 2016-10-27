Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Tesla Motors Inc.(TSLA-Q) appears to be “on stronger footing” with the focus now shifting to its proposed merger with SolarCity Corp., said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Joseph Spak.

On Wednesday, the electric car maker reported its first profit in eight quarters with total non GAAP revenue of $2.3-billion (U.S.) increasing 145 per cent year over year.

