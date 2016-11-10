Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Enerflex Ltd.’s (EFX-T) U.S. bookings are “attention-grabbing,” according to Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford.
Following the release of its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Mr. Bradford upgraded his rating for the stock of Calgary-based energy company to "outperform" from "market perform."
