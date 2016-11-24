Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though there has been a recent sell-off in utilities alongside a general decline in defensive and income-oriented stocks, Desjardins Securities analyst Mark Jarvi is maintaining a “fairly positive” view on the sector.
Mr. Jarvi initiated coverage of five Canadian utilities, noting they all “have solid growth outlooks with a viable path to EPS [earnings per share] and dividend growth.”Report Typo/Error
- Atco Ltd$43.43-0.02(-0.05%)
- Fortis Inc$40.58-0.27(-0.66%)
- Emera Inc$45.16+0.13(+0.29%)
- Hydro One Ltd$22.90-0.33(-1.42%)
- Canadian Utilities Ltd$36.22-0.28(-0.77%)
- Endeavour Mining Corp$19.91-0.17(-0.85%)
- Asanko Gold Inc$4.63+0.13(+2.89%)
- IAMGOLD Corp$4.76-0.06(-1.24%)
- IAMGOLD Corp$3.59-0.28(-7.24%)
- Eli Lilly and Co$68.00-7.99(-10.51%)
- Canacol Energy Ltd$4.65-0.07(-1.48%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$35.40+0.49(+1.40%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$25.88+0.35(+1.37%)
