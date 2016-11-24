Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Though there has been a recent sell-off in utilities alongside a general decline in defensive and income-oriented stocks, Desjardins Securities analyst Mark Jarvi is maintaining a “fairly positive” view on the sector.

Mr. Jarvi initiated coverage of five Canadian utilities, noting they all “have solid growth outlooks with a viable path to EPS [earnings per share] and dividend growth.”

