Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Headwinds are turning into tailwinds for Canadian banks, according to Citi analyst Ian Sealey.
"Canadian banks have been global outperformers both year to date (up 25 per cent) and over the past 12 months (up 16 per cent), helped by the rising oil price (WTI up 40 per cent year to date) but also continued strong capital generation," said Mr. Sealey. "While the environment remains difficult (low interest rates and commodity prices, and rising political risks, etc.), Canadian banks have had the lowest 2017 earnings downgrades of any global banking sector (down 2 per cent versus U.S. down per cent and Europe down 24 per cent). We believe the strong profitability of the Canadian banking system will lead to continued outperformance, driven by organic capital growth, dividends and M&A.
- Bank of Nova Scotia$76.24+0.64(+0.85%)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank$65.10+0.54(+0.84%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$89.45+1.12(+1.27%)
- Bank of Montreal$94.99+1.85(+1.99%)
- Lululemon Athletica Inc$69.62+9.78(+16.34%)
- Lowe's Companies Inc$75.10-1.31(-1.71%)
- IGM Financial Inc$38.06-0.04(-0.10%)
- CI Financial Corp$29.20+0.65(+2.28%)
- AGF Management Ltd$5.79+0.17(+3.02%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$42.70-0.33(-0.77%)
- DH Corp$22.60+0.73(+3.34%)
- Perpetual Energy Inc$1.96-0.03(-1.51%)
- Imperial Oil Ltd$45.88-0.33(-0.71%)
- Canyon Services Group Inc$7.02+0.28(+4.15%)
- Franco Nevada Corp$75.250.00(0.00%)
- Delphi Energy Corp$1.44+0.03(+2.13%)
- Cequence Energy Ltd$0.280.00(0.00%)
- Mainstreet Equity Corp$33.50+0.13(+0.37%)
- ProntoForms Corp$0.280.00(0.00%)
- Alphabet Inc$795.48+4.01(+0.51%)
- Amazon.com Inc$767.29-3.13(-0.41%)
- Facebook Inc$119.04+1.09(+0.92%)
- eBay Inc$29.68+0.77(+2.66%)
- Yahoo! Inc$41.26+0.74(+1.83%)
