David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing a lack of progress toward asset sales, Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger downgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-N, VRX-T) to "equal-weight" from "overweight."

"We no longer believe that shares can outperform,” said Mr. Risinger, who cut his target price for the stock to $17 (U.S.) from $25. The analyst average target is $22.91, according to Bloomberg.

