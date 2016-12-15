Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citing a lack of progress toward asset sales, Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger downgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-N, VRX-T) to "equal-weight" from "overweight."
"We no longer believe that shares can outperform," said Mr. Risinger, who cut his target price for the stock to $17 (U.S.) from $25. The analyst average target is $22.91, according to Bloomberg.
