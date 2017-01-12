Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Stock of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) has “gotten ahead of itself” recently, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis.
Noting it has risen 16 per cent since a sell-off coinciding with the release of its third-quarter results on Nov. 11, compared to a 6-per-cent rise from the S&P/TSX Capped REIT index, Mr. Markidis downgraded his rating to “sell” from “hold.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust$49.88-0.58(-1.15%)
- Polaris Industries Inc$86.08+3.89(+4.73%)
- Cameco Corp$16.99+0.62(+3.79%)
- Boeing Co$158.71-0.69(-0.43%)
- Walt Disney Co$108.43-1.01(-0.92%)
- Morgan Stanley$43.66-0.01(-0.03%)
- Corus Entertainment Inc$12.97+0.19(+1.49%)
- Alaris Royalty Corp$23.80-0.19(-0.79%)
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc$36.14+0.77(+2.18%)
- Twitter Inc$17.21-0.09(-0.52%)
- Ag Growth International Inc$54.28+1.10(+2.07%)
- Osisko Mining Corp$2.71+0.11(+4.23%)
- Apartment Investment and Management Co$43.49-0.48(-1.09%)
- Sprott Inc$2.490.00(0.00%)
- Updated January 12 9:30 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.