Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Stock of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) has “gotten ahead of itself” recently, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis.
Noting it has risen 16 per cent since a sell-off coinciding with the release of its third-quarter results on Nov. 11, compared to a 6-per-cent rise from the S&P/TSX Capped REIT index, Mr. Markidis downgraded his rating to “sell” from “hold.”Report Typo/Error
- Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust$49.08-1.38(-2.73%)
- Polaris Industries Inc$85.36+3.17(+3.86%)
- Cameco Corp$16.98+0.61(+3.73%)
- Boeing Co$157.35-2.05(-1.29%)
- Walt Disney Co$107.84-1.60(-1.46%)
- Morgan Stanley$43.14-0.53(-1.21%)
- Corus Entertainment Inc$12.96+0.17(+1.37%)
- Alaris Royalty Corp$23.58-0.41(-1.71%)
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc$36.62+1.25(+3.53%)
- Twitter Inc$17.02-0.28(-1.62%)
- Ag Growth International Inc$54.68+1.50(+2.82%)
- Osisko Mining Corp$2.72+0.12(+4.62%)
- Apartment Investment and Management Co$43.41-0.56(-1.27%)
- Sprott Inc$2.46-0.03(-1.20%)
- Western Energy Services Corp$3.45+0.06(+1.77%)
- Calfrac Well Services Ltd$5.10-0.05(-0.97%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$7.36-0.25(-3.29%)
- CBS Corp$62.23-0.75(-1.19%)
- Adobe Systems Inc$107.67-1.32(-1.21%)
- Merck & Co Inc$62.91+1.28(+2.08%)
