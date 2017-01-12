Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Stock of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) has “gotten ahead of itself” recently, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis.

Noting it has risen 16 per cent since a sell-off coinciding with the release of its third-quarter results on Nov. 11, compared to a 6-per-cent rise from the S&P/TSX Capped REIT index, Mr. Markidis downgraded his rating to “sell” from “hold.”

