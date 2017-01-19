Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Netflix Inc.’s (NFLX-Q) original content strategy continues to work despite increasingly difficult competition, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham.
On Wednesday, the company reported "strong" fourth-quarter financial results.
