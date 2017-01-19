Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Netflix Inc.’s (NFLX-Q) original content strategy continues to work despite increasingly difficult competition, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham.
On Wednesday, the company reported “strong” fourth-quarter financial results.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Netflix Inc$139.49+6.23(+4.67%)
- AGF Management Ltd$6.03-0.10(-1.63%)
- Stuart Olson Inc$5.39+0.19(+3.65%)
- Tesla Motors Inc$248.38+10.02(+4.20%)
- Exxon Mobil Corp$85.06-1.22(-1.41%)
- CSX Corp$42.91+6.03(+16.35%)
- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc$13.80+0.01(+0.07%)
- Verizon Communications Inc$52.55+0.30(+0.57%)
- Cummins Inc$141.42+1.52(+1.09%)
- AK Steel Holding Corp$9.46-0.61(-6.10%)
- United States Steel Corp$33.03-1.90(-5.44%)
- Commercial Metals Co$20.40-0.47(-2.25%)
- Steel Dynamics Inc$36.68-0.59(-1.58%)
- Nucor Corp$61.52-0.86(-1.38%)
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc$33.88-0.07(-0.21%)
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc$45.07+0.05(+0.11%)
- Tahoe Resources Inc$11.79-0.42(-3.44%)
- Updated January 19 9:49 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.