Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Brio Gold Inc. (BRIO-T) currently has a “significant” valuation discount to its peers, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Tony Lesiak.

Noting its stock trades at a 52-per-cent discount to mid-tier operating peers on a price-to-net asset value basis and over 50-per-cent discount on 2017/2018 estimated price-to-cash flow, he initiated coverage of the Toronto-based company, which was spun off from Yamana Gold Inc. in December, with a “buy” rating.

Report Typo/Error