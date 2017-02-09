Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.’s (MDF-T) third-quarter 2017 financial results were “underwhelming,” according to Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi, who is waiting for organic growth to resume.
Accordingly, he downgraded the Longueuil, Que.-based tech company to “hold” from “buy.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc$17.15-0.23(-1.32%)
- Mullen Group Ltd$18.030.00(0.00%)
- ARC Resources Ltd$20.43+0.66(+3.34%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$28.78-1.59(-5.24%)
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc$12.65+0.05(+0.40%)
- Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust$21.10-0.19(-0.89%)
- Gibson Energy Inc$18.63+0.23(+1.25%)
- Viacom Inc$44.64+2.57(+6.11%)
- Intact Financial Corp$94.50+0.62(+0.66%)
- Plaza Retail REIT$5.17+0.02(+0.39%)
- Updated February 9 9:30 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.