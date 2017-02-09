Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

In a research report previewing earnings for the energy infrastructure sector, CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier said he’s “cautiously optimistic” for improved activity levels, advocating a growth at a reasonable price (GARP) approach for 2017.



“Notwithstanding a gradual recovery in commodity prices, recent pipeline approvals and clarity on the future of the Alberta power market, energy infrastructure multiples remained relatively flat in Q4/16, which we attribute largely to uncertainty over the timing of FOMC decisions, and elevated regulatory and policy risks related to pipeline approvals,” he said.



“Overall, we expect gradually improving industry activity levels to be supported by the recovery in crude prices, driven by OPEC and Russia supply cuts. Rising, export-led demand is normalizing storage levels, reinforcing gas and NGL prices. We see this supporting improving capital spending plans and dividend guidance as commodity prices start to reflect the asymmetric risk profile. We favour midstream companies with exposure to commodity prices and operations in the most economic basins.”



Mr. Catellier raised his rating for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T) to "neutral" from "underperform" and increased his target price for the stock to $19 from $17. The analyst average target is $19.55, according to Bloomberg.



“While the continued commodity price recovery and increase in rig count activity are encouraging signs, the sustained rise in activity that we look for to support a recovery in earnings has not yet materialized, outside of select basins,” he said. “We forecast adjusted EBITDA of $90.4-million compared to our previous estimate of $90.8-million (consensus of $91.0 million) and $101.0-million a year ago. Despite continued expectations for year-over-year declines, trends are improving from recent cyclical lows.”



“While we remain cautious that commodity price and producer activity headwinds will persist into 2017, we think the current environment is materially more supportive for the company’s Logistics and Wholesale segments. In addition to continued, albeit gradual, improvement in activity levels, our 2018 estimates benefit from capital deployments from the company’s growth program. While its capital plan appears conservative, the company has a strategic position at Edmonton and Hardisty which can be leveraged to secure new projects in a recovering environment.”



On the sector, as a whole, Mr. Catellier said: “Improving economic indicators aside, we view the current interest environment as contained so consider volatility in yields as a trading opportunity for rate-sensitive utilities and IPPs. We also expect Canadian monetary policy to lag the U.S., supporting companies with U.S. dollar-based operations or U.S. dollar-priced commodity exposure. The market has overreacted to the impact of potentially lower U.S. taxes on utilities, in our view. As well, we expect regulatory and policy risks to remain elevated. Presidential actions to advance infrastructure projects of national interest may ease the permitting environment in the U.S. but we recommend caution as uncertainties remain relating to timelines, economics, and the impact of public opposition, suggesting positive investment decisions are not forgone conclusions.”



