Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
In reaction to a better-than-expected operational update and 2017 preliminary outlook, Raymond James analyst Kurt Molnar upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) to “strong buy” from “outperform.”
Mr. Molnar said Wednesday’s release exceeded his projections, emphasizing they came as a result of “much” higher condensate leverage than he previously assumed.Report Typo/Error
