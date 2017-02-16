Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

In reaction to a better-than-expected operational update and 2017 preliminary outlook, Raymond James analyst Kurt Molnar upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T) to “strong buy” from “outperform.”

Mr. Molnar said Wednesday’s release exceeded his projections, emphasizing they came as a result of “much” higher condensate leverage than he previously assumed.

