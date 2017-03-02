Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
2017 is shaping up to be “robust” for WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T), according to Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.
In reaction to “solid” fourth-quarter 2016 results, released Wednesday, Mr. Bastien upgraded his rating for the Montreal-based professional services company to “strong buy” from “outperform.” He also added the stock to Raymond James’ Analyst Current Favourites list.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- WSP Global Inc$47.31+1.08(+2.34%)
- Exxon Mobil Corp$83.95+0.93(+1.12%)
- Kinaxis Inc$74.00+0.13(+0.18%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$10.73+0.05(+0.47%)
- National Bank of Canada$58.29+0.63(+1.09%)
- DREAM Unlimited Corp$7.06+0.12(+1.73%)
- TripAdvisor Inc$41.25-0.22(-0.53%)
- McDonald's Corp$129.050.00(0.00%)
- Pattern Energy Group Inc$19.81-0.11(-0.58%)
- Updated March 2 10:23 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.