Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Thursday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

2017 is shaping up to be “robust” for WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T), according to Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.

In reaction to “solid” fourth-quarter 2016 results, released Wednesday, Mr. Bastien upgraded his rating for the Montreal-based professional services company to “strong buy” from “outperform.” He also added the stock to Raymond James’ Analyst Current Favourites list.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular